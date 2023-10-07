Azerbaijani MFA calls for urgent de-escalation in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

We condemn violence against civilians in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its page on X, News.az reports.

"We condemn violence against civilians in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone. We express condolences for tragic loss of lives among many civilians both in Israel and Gaza Strip. We call for an urgent de-escalation of the situation", the ministry said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

