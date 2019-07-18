Azerbaijani MFA: How to believe in Armenian president's statements regarding the settlement of the conflict after the known incident?!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces violating ceasefire regime fired from large caliber weapons from the direction of Zorakan village of Noyemberyan district of Armenia. Thus, the positions of the border combating units nearby II Shikhli village of Gazakh district has been put under fire. As a result, Jeyhun Bayramov, serving in border patrol shift in the Gazakh frontier post of Border Troops of the State Border Service, was injured. We especially would like to note that this incident did not happen on the contact line of the Armenian-Azerbaijani troops, but on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” a spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

According to her, yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister in an interview noted the importance of reaching a solution to the conflict settlement which meets the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples, and which will lead to concrete results: “A few hours after this statement, the mentioned incident occurred on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. In that case, how to believe in Armenian president's statements regarding the settlement of the conflict after the known incident?!”.

L. Abdullayeva noted that this incident completely contradicts the known call of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on preparing peoples for peace: “The Armenian leadership, after all, must realize that the main issue in the interests of both the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples is to ensure sustainable peace and well-being in the region. The only way to achieve this is to eliminate the military factor of the occupation, liberate the occupied lands of Azerbaijan and ensure the return of the displaced from those territories to their homes. Only after this, sustainable peace, development, and progress that meets the interests of both peoples will be ensured in the region.”

News.Az

