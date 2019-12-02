Azerbaijani MFA reacts to Pashinyan's visit to occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has reacted to the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to occupied the Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and his meeting with representatives of the so-called regime, Azerbaijani MFA Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva told reporters.

'Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to the occupied Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where he met with the puppet representatives of the illegal regime, and the visit to the position of his country's occupational troops on the contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces, is yet another demonstration of the fact that Armenia bears responsibility for the illegal occupation and the control of Azerbaijani territories,' Spokesperson noted.

'Armenian PM Pashinyan, who shortly before that claimed that Armenia allegedly could not make a decision instead of Nagorno Karabakh confirmed that Armenia is a direct participant in the negotiations to resolve the conflict.

So Pashinyan, whose son is in military service in the occupied Nagorno Karabakh region, who personally gets acquainted with the current situation, visiting the armed forces of Armenia in our occupied territories, makes plans by meeting with representatives of the illegal regime must stop with the excuses and directly participate in decision making at the negotiating table,' Leyla Abdullayeva added.

