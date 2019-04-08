Azerbaijani MFA talks on cargo transportation within NATO-led mission
The information presented by some media outlets these days on "Azerbaijan closes the corridor through its territory for NATO Member States" is not true, said Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reported.
“In order to clarify the situation, first of all we would like to note that, in terms of corridor, Azerbaijan doesn’t give anyone, including NATO, any part of its territory. Here, we are talking about providing the members of the "Resolute Support" Mission, conducted by NATO in Afghanistan and where Azerbaijan also participates, with the opportunity to use the territory of the country, including its land, air
The MFA said that from this point of view, Azerbaijan, to date, has contributed to NATO's mission in Afghanistan, as well as to the peace and security in the region at large. “The USA and other NATO countries carry out their flights to Afghanistan by using the territory of Azerbaijan. On the other hand, today Azerbaijan is known as a country providing trans-regional connectivity. The transit opportunities have been created through land and water territories of Azerbaijan. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway operating from 2017 and the Alat International Sea Port fully operating since last year opened new opportunities in this regard.
The ministry recalled that as a continuation of the appreciation of all these developments, NATO Secretary-General stated at
Meanwhile, the recent information leaked to the German press and accusations have led to misunderstanding, and it shows the bias position of some people, said the ministry.
“This information, which contains baseless accusations, is not based on the concrete facts. We reiterate that, based on the relevant partnership principles and according to the norms of the international law, Azerbaijan has cooperated with the NATO Member States, still cooperates and is ready to continue this cooperation in the future.
The pretended campaign that we observe in the German media reports doesn’t reflect the real picture and Azerbaijan expects that the German Government will address these issues respectively. Azerbaijan will continue considering the requests of NATO Member States in the future respectively,” said MFA.
News.Az