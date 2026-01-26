Azerbaijani military joins blood donation initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the "For Life Without Thalassemia" program initiated by Azerbaijan's First Vice-President and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, a voluntary blood donation campaign was held in a military unit of the Air Force.

The military unit’s personnel took part in the campaign aimed at creating a blood reserve for children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and leukemia, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The donors gave blood after a medical examination conducted by the mobile medical brigade of the Blood Bank of the National Center of Hematology and Transfusiology.

The collected blood supply after verification and certification will be transferred to the Republican Thalassemia Center.

