Azerbaijani MoD comments on biased reports on frontline tension

Biased and unpleasant reports and comments by some local media outlets and social network users about the escalation of tension on the line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops serve the interests of Armenia’s propaganda machine, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement further said that such reports about the martyred Azerbaijani soldiers, their family members, military personnel serving on the frontline and the situation on the contact line overshadow the efforts being taken for the sake of victory over the enemy and undermine common goals, APA reports.



“The personnel of the Azerbaijani army, including soldiers and generals are serving in the frontier positions and trenches in the direction they were ordered to, and there is no discrimination in these matters. The dislocation of troops on the frontline is carried out routinely on a rotating basis,” said the statement.

