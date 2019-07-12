Azerbaijani MOD: US has not sold weapons to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan expressed its attitude to the fact that the Congressman of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Brad Sherman, launched a legislative initiative to prohibit the sale of American weapons to Azerbaijan “capable of striking civilian aircraft in the airspace of Nagorno-Karabakh”, the Ministry told APA.

According to the Ministry, congressman’s speech with such an initiative is surprising: "Because the United States has not yet sold weapons to our country. Despite this, Azerbaijan purchases sufficient amount of weapons and ammunition from other countries with advanced military technology. Various means of air defense, which entered into service with our Air Force, are able to fully protect our airspace from various air attacks and in the event of strikes immediately take retaliatory measures. In addition, the congressman probably knows that Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan and is a conflict zone, therefore for a long time the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has completely banned civilian flights in this direction.

