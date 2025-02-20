Azerbaijani movie selected as finalist at ORION IFF 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s documentary "Turkic Tamgas on the Territory of Azerbaijan", produced by the international television company CBC Azerbaijan, has been named a finalist in the Ethnographic Film category at the ORION International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, News.Az reports citing local media.

Directed by Arif Niftiyev, the documentary explores Turkic tamgas found in Azerbaijan and delves into their historical origins. More than just a film, it serves as a tribute to the legacy and cultural richness of Azerbaijani ancestors.

The ORION International Film Festival celebrates filmmaking by honoring artistry, creativity, and diversity, providing a platform for cinematic expression and cultural exchange. Founded in Australia, the festival features a range of competitive categories and live screenings, aiming to recognize and empower independent and emerging filmmakers worldwide.

News.Az