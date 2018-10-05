Azerbaijani Naval Forces launch command and staff exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The exercises are aimed at improving the combat skills of military seamen

The Azerbaijan Naval Forces have launched command and staff exercises in line with the training plan for 2018, approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 5.

The personnel are planning the interaction of tactical ship groups to protect energy infrastructures in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and are making decisions to bring the ships to the state of full combat readiness during the exercises that are aimed at improving the combat skills of military seamen.

