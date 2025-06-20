Azerbaijani oil nears $83 after sharp price surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light (CIF) crude surged by $3.41—an increase of 4.3%—reaching $82.58 per barrel on global markets.

Meanwhile, August futures for Brent crude were trading at $80.44 per barrel, marking a growing premium for Azerbaijani oil, News.Az reports, citing local media.

On a Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri LT oil also rose by $3.41, or 4.38%, bringing it to $81.20 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

News.Az