Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil nears $83 after sharp price surge

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani oil nears $83 after sharp price surge
Photo: Shutterstock

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light (CIF) crude surged by $3.41—an increase of 4.3%—reaching $82.58 per barrel on global markets.

Meanwhile, August futures for Brent crude were trading at $80.44 per barrel, marking a growing premium for Azerbaijani oil, News.Az reports, citing local media.

On a Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri LT oil also rose by $3.41, or 4.38%, bringing it to $81.20 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      