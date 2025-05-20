Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $67 in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the global markets increased by $0.48, or 0.71%, to $67.62 per barrel.

July futures for Brent crude were traded at $66 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.5 or 0.76%, amounting to $66.36.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

News.Az