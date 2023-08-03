Azerbaijani Ombudsperson visited Vagif Khachatryan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva and members of the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman for the Suppression of Torture visited places of detention of persons who cannot leave them without warning, News.az reports the Office of Ombudsman

Vagif Khachaturyan, who was detained by the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 29, 2023, at the Lachin border checkpoint of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border was received individually as a part of the next visit by the Ombudsperson.

V. Khachaturyan expressed his gratitude to the state of Azerbaijan for the way he was treated, the conditions of his detention, and the opportunity to contact his family.

