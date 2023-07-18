Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete wins gold medal at World Championships in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete Lamiya Valiyeva has won another gold medal at the World Championships held in Paris (France), News.az reports via the National Paralympic Committee.

The representative of Azerbaijan was ahead of all her rivals at the final stage of the 400-meter race. She covered the distance in 55.34 seconds and took first place.

Earlier, Lamiya Valiyeva became the world champion in the 100 meters.

Meanwhile, members of the national team, Orkhan Aslanov, Lamiya Valiyeva, Olokhan Musayev and Said Najafzade successfully competed at the World Championships and received a license for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

