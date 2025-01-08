Azerbaijani parliament calls for international pressure on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The working groups for inter-parliamentary relations and delegations to international parliamentary assemblies of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) have sent letters urging foreign parliaments and international assemblies to pressure Armenia, News.Az reports.

The letters state: “Armenia, driven by an ideology of racial discrimination and radical nationalism, has committed numerous violations against the Azerbaijani people and state. A recently resurfaced video of a speech by Armenia's former president Levon Ter-Petrosyan, dated July 23, 1993, highlights these actions. In this speech, delivered during his presidency, Ter-Petrosyan described the occupation and ethnic cleansing that occurred under his rule as state policy. This clearly demonstrates Armenia's responsibility for these crimes and the systematic nature of their implementation.”The letters further emphasize: “In light of Armenia’s continued policies of racial discrimination and its discouragement of peace, we call on foreign parliaments and international parliamentary assemblies to pressure Armenia to abandon its racist policies, cease revanchist and militaristic actions, and create conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands.”

News.Az