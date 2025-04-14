Azerbaijani PM holds talks with Romania’s acting Senate president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with Mircea Abrudean, the acting President of the Romanian Senate, according to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Romanian relations on the basis of strategic partnership, News.Az reports citing local media.

It was noted that the political dialogue is at a high level, and the importance of mutual visits between heads of state and at other levels in terms of expanding relations was emphasized.

The importance of successful cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within international organizations was noted.

Touching upon interparliamentary cooperation, the importance of mutual visits at the parliamentary level, as well as the activities of friendship groups in the parliaments of both countries, was emphasized.

The expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania in trade and economic, investment, oil and gas, green energy, transport, provision of public services, humanitarian and other areas was noted.

At the same time, prospects for cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest were discussed.

