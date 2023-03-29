Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Vice President hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has had a telephone conversation with Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Fuat Oktay, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, the sides hailed the successful development of fraternal and allied relations between the two countries in all areas.

The parties exchanged views on the progress of the works carried out within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye.

The pair also discussed prospects of Azerbaijan-Türkiye mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay highlighted the works and reconstruction measures undertaken to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake that struck southeastern Türkiye.

News.Az