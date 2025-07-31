Azerbaijani powerlifter wins two silver medals at 2025 European Youth and U15 Championships

Azerbaijani powerlifter wins two silver medals at 2025 European Youth and U15 Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani powerlifter Muhammadali Mammadzada showcased outstanding performance at the 2025 European Youth and U15 Championships in Madrid, Spain, securing two silver medals.

Competing in the 88kg weight category, Mammadzada lifted 122kg in the snatch and 147kg in the clean and jerk, News.Az reports, citing local media.

His combined total of 269kg earned him the overall silver medal, marking a significant achievement for Azerbaijan in the competition.

News.Az