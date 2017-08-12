Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 23.3M for restoration of Gakh-Zagatala highway

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures for restoration of Gakh-Zagatala part of R-16 Goraghan-Gakh-Zagatala highway.

Under the order, AZN 23.3 million was allocated to the “Azeravtoyol” Open Joint Stock Company, APA reports.

The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding. 

News.Az


