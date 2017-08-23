Azerbaijani president amends order on increasing workload and salary of teachers who passed diagnostic assessment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to amend the presidential order, dated 16 January 2015, on increasing the weekly workload and monthly sa

APA reports that according to the order, Part 1-1 was added to the order, dated 16 January 2015, on increasing the weekly workload and monthly salary of teachers who passed diagnostic assessment and are currently working in sate general educational institutions.



“1-1. Teachers employed in state educational institutions through a centralized contest conducted by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Education on January 1, 2017, are to be equated to those who passed diagnostic assessment.”



Part 1 of the order will come into force on January 1, 2018.



According to Part 1, the weekly workload and monthly salary of teachers, who passed diagnostic assessment and are currently working in sate general educational institutions, are to be increased by 1.5 times and 2 times, respectively.

News.Az

