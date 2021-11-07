Azerbaijani president and first lady arrive in Shusha city for visit (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in the city of Shusha for a visit, News.Az reports.

***

A foundation stone has been laid for the Shusha District Central Hospital.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have laid the foundation stone for Dashalti Mosque in Shusha.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid the foundation stone for Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the restoration works carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha.

Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the works done.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the restoration work carried out at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the work done at the Complex.

The restoration work at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex, an important cultural and historical architectural monument, is carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The complex includes a mosque, and small and large houses.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have talked to the 8th Global Baku Forum`s participants who visited Shusha.

Congratulating President Ilham Aliyev on the Victory Day, the guests noted that they were impressed by such large-scale work here in a short time.

The head of state then posed for a group photo with the guests in the Jidir Duzu.





News.Az