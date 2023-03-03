Azerbaijani president congratulates Bulgarian counterpart on his country’s national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey my sincerest felicitations and best wishes to You and through You, to your friendly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“We attach special importance to comprehensive development of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relationship. We are happy with a high-level political dialogue with our friendly country and strategic partner Bulgaria, with our dynamically developing relations in economic, energy, transport, cultural and other spheres, our fruitful cooperation and accomplishments we achieved in a number fields,” the head of state said.

“Results of my official visit to Bulgaria in October last year and, at the same time, the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, which was commissioned during the visit and contributes to the European energy security, suggests our high-level strategic partnership. I express my confidence that our effective energy cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, logistics, investment, high technologies, tourism and other spheres and directions will successfully continue.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities and friendly people of Bulgaria permanent peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az