Azerbaijani president congratulates his Irish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ireland Michael Higgins.

“It is on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday – Saint Patrick’s Day that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and the people of Ireland,” President Aliyev said.

“I seize this pleasant opportunity to wish good health and success to you, and prosperity to your people,” the president added.

News.Az

News.Az