Azerbaijani president congratulates Nigerian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of independence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“There are ample opportunities for development of our relations, both bilaterally and within international bodies, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement,” the head of state said.

“On this notable day, I offer my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az