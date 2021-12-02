Azerbaijani president congratulates UAE counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports.

“It is on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of the United Arab Emirates that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I wish to cordially congratulate you, and through you, your people,” the head of state said in his letter.

“I believe that the inter-state relations and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates that rest on solid Islamic solidarity will continue to develop dynamically and expand based on the will of our peoples,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

“On this memorable festive day, I wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az