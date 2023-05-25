Azerbaijani President: We have achieved complete economic independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Azerbaijani economy has been demonstrating stability and growth throughout almost the entire period of independence. We have achieved complete economic independence, which is an important factor in the possibility of pursuing an independent foreign policy, and we are successfully doing that,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“For about four years now, Azerbaijan has been successfully chairing the Non-Aligned Movement. The Non-Aligned Movement is the second largest international institution after the UN,” the head of state underlined.

