Azerbaijani President: We will strengthen our joint activities with Egypt in international organizations

“The issues of strengthening our political relations are also on the agenda. We will strengthen our joint activities in international organizations and deepen our cooperation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at an expanded meeting with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, News.az reports.

“I am sure that the visit of President Mr. El-Sisi to Azerbaijan will contribute a lot to the future successful development of our countries,” the head of state noted.

News.Az