Azerbaijani President's special representative inspected reconstruction works in Fuzuli city
- 26 Jan 2023 15:37
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- Azerbaijan
"Ongoing construction projects and reconstruction works were inspected in the city of Fuzuli, liberated from occupation," Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated part of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.