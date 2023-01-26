Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President's special representative inspected reconstruction works in Fuzuli city

Azerbaijani President's special representative inspected reconstruction works in Fuzuli city

"Ongoing construction projects and reconstruction works were inspected in the city of Fuzuli, liberated from occupation," Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated part of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

