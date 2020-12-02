Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation

On December 2, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The Ministers exchanged their views on the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020.

The sides also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      