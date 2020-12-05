Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers mull November 10 statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 5, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The Ministers exchanged their views on the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

The sides also discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

