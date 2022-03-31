Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports.

They discussed the situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan during the phone conversation.

The sides emphasized the importance of consistent implementation of all provisions of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021.

