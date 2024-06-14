Azerbaijani sambo fighter grabs bronze in BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024
Azerbaijani sambo fighter Rasul Aydamirov bagged a bronze medal at the international multi-sport event “BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024” held in Kazan, RussiaHe secured the medal in the 98kg weight class.
The international multi-sport event brings together about 5,000 athletes from the BRICS countries and invited states. Participants are competing in 29 sports vying for 387 sets of prizes in Kazan.
A total of 97 Azerbaijani sportsmen will join 11 sports disciplines, including rowing, canoeing, fencing, judo, table tennis, karate, sambo and different types of wrestling.