Azerbaijani sambo fighter grabs bronze in BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani sambo fighter Rasul Aydamirov bagged a bronze medal at the international multi-sport event “BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024” held in Kazan, Russia

He secured the medal in the 98kg weight class.The international multi-sport event brings together about 5,000 athletes from the BRICS countries and invited states. Participants are competing in 29 sports vying for 387 sets of prizes in Kazan.A total of 97 Azerbaijani sportsmen will join 11 sports disciplines, including rowing, canoeing, fencing, judo, table tennis, karate, sambo and different types of wrestling.

News.Az