Azerbaijani satellite operator signs partnership agreement with African company

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos has signed a partnership agreement with Space Engineering, which provides telecommunication and Internet services in the African region, the company said on Wednesday.

According to this agreement, Mwangaza TV and Radio will be broadcast in the Republic of Kenya with the use of the Space Engineering provider via Azerspace-1 satellite.

With an audience of around 50 million viewers and listeners, Mwangaza TV airs daily news and socio-economic programs in the English language.

Within the framework of the agreement, Space Engineering also offers data services to its customers in the East African region via the Azerspace-1 satellite.

“We are confident that this partnership with East Africa's leading satellite service provider, Space Engineering, will be mutually beneficial. This agreement serves as an indication of our desire to provide highly reliable satellite services to the people of the African region, especially the Kenyan population,” said Mark Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer at Azercosmos.

“We are pleased to serve our customers through Azercosmos' Azerspace-1 satellite, which provides affordable satellite services. Efficient satellite solutions of Azerspace-1 will provide reliable services to our clients," said Martin Kivuva, Director of Space Engineering.

News.Az