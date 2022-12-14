Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani serviceman killed in landmine blast in Kalbajar

On December 14, at about 18:00, the Azerbaijan Army serviceman, Humbatov Zohrab Mahammad, became a Shehid as a result of a mine explosion that occurred in the territory of the Chirag village of the Kalbajar region, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.  

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the Shehid, and wishes them patience! May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace!


