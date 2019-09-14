Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Saber Junction - 19” exercises

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani army participate in the "Saber Junction-19" Multinational Brigade-Level Tactical Exercises held at the Hohenfels Training Center of the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the military exercises, the tasks of the actions to be fulfilled are clarified and the military personnel participating in the exercises is instructed.

Up to 2,000 military personnel of the armies of NATO member countries and partners including servicemen of the Azerbaijani army are involved in the exercises.

