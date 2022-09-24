Azerbaijan Army servicemen wounded by Armenian fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 23, starting from 19:30 to 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region and the Jermuk settlement using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Istisu and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, Amanullayev Rashad Aghajan, Rahimzade Ruhid Oktay, and Javadov Ravan Shamsaddin were wounded as a result of the fire.

The wounded servicemen immediately received first medical aid. Nothing threatens their lives.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.

“We declare that the entire responsibility for the incident falls on the Armenian military-political leadership that purposefully escalates the situation,” added the ministry.

News.Az