Azerbaijani tankers taking part in int’l contest check technical state of combat vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the result of the draw the teams participating in the "Tank Biathlon" competition, which will be held as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", received and inspected the tanks they will control, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Tank crews and the technical support team inspected the technical state of combat vehicle engines, control systems, and communications.

Azerbaijani tankers will compete with tank crews from Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Serbia on August 24.

The contest will last until September 4.

News.Az