Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Defense Cheifs will discuss regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, arrived on a visit to Türkiye on December 20 to participate in the trilateral meeting of the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, the sides will hold a detailed exchange of views on the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring the security of regional projects and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az