Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen held joint training on the protection of BTC

Employees of the Department of Strategic Pipeline Protection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia participated in Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey command and staff exercise - "ETERNITY 2022", which was held in the Republic of Turkey, News.az reports citing the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

The purpose of the training was to increase interoperability between the personnel of law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The employees of the Department of Protection of Strategic Pipelines participated in both the computer and field components of the course, where the employees of the Rapid Response Division of the same department were involved.

Military personnel of the Georgian Defense Forces participated in training together with their Turkish and Azerbaijani counterparts.

The scenario of the training was based on a peacekeeping operation, which reflected the protection of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline during a crisis situation. The training was successfully conducted and positively evaluated by the participating parties.

Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral training is held annually in all three countries in turn, on the principle of rotation.

