Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone talks

On February 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Azerbaijani president congratulated Erdogan on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his presidential activities for the development of brotherly Türkiye and strong health, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Erdogan expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

The presidents expressed their confidence that the friendship, brotherhood, and allied relations between the two countries, based on the "One nation, two states" principle, would continue to develop successfully.

They also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral ties, future contacts, and issues of mutual interest.

News.Az