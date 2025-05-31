Azerbaijani, Uzbek justice ministries sign cooperation program

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov met with his Uzbek counterpart Akbar Tashkulov.

During the meeting, both sides hailed the successful development of the centuries-old friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, highlighting the important role of President Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in enhancing these ties, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The ministers explored opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the field of justice and addressed other shared interests. They also emphasized the successful multilateral collaboration among member states within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States in this area.

During the meeting, the parties signed the “Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2025-2026.”

The program outlines plans for joint initiatives in legal training, notarial practice, digitalization of justice, legislative development, forensic expertise, and other areas of professional exchange.

