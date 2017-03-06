Azerbaijani wrestlers earn three medals in Istanbul

Azerbaijani wrestlers earn three medals in Istanbul

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have grabbed three medals at an international tournament commemorating Vehbi Emre and Hamit Kaplan in Istanbul.

Islam Abbasov won a silver medal in the 85kg weight category. Murad Mammadov and Hasan Aliyev claimed the bronze medals for Azerbaijan in the 59kg and 75kg classes respectively, AzerTag reports.

Turkey topped the medal table followed by Georgia and Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az