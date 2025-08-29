Azerbaijan’s 340-athlete team set for 3rd CIS Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of 340 Azerbaijani athletes is scheduled to participate in 23 different sports at the upcoming 3rd CIS Games.

A 475-strong delegation will represent Azerbaijan at the Games. 32 athletes will compete in both judo and fencing, making them the largest groups in Azerbaijan's team. The country will also have strong representation in taekwondo and volleyball, with 28 athletes in each sport, News.Az reports.

The team will also field squads in several team sports, including football, chovgan, volleyball, and 3x3 basketball. Additionally, Azerbaijan will be represented by a team in rhythmic gymnastics.

As the host nation, Azerbaijan will participate with two teams in five sports: judo, taekwondo, fencing, badminton, and karate.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8 this year.

Events will be held in Mingachevir, Ganja, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankendi. The opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will be held at the Ganja city stadium.

News.Az