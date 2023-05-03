Azerbaijan’s AIR Center and Emirates Policy Center sign memorandum of understanding
Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev held a meeting with President of the UAE-based Emirates Policy Center (EPC) Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.
During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the AIR Center and the EPC. The document was signed by Farid Shafiyev and Ebtesam Al-Ketbi.
The parties also discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and cooperation prospects.