Azerbaijan’s AIR Center and Emirates Policy Center sign memorandum of understanding

Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev held a meeting with President of the UAE-based Emirates Policy Center (EPC) Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the AIR Center and the EPC. The document was signed by Farid Shafiyev and Ebtesam Al-Ketbi.

The parties also discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and cooperation prospects.

News.Az