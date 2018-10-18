Azerbaijan’s air defense units conduct combat firing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military personnel successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks

Air defense units of the Azerbaijani Army have conduced combat firing using IGLA Man-Portable Air Defense System in the course of the exercises launched in line with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 18.

