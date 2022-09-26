Azerbaijan's ANAMA releases data on weekly de-mining activities in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, News.az reports citing the agency.

Thus, 46 anti-personnel and 144 anti-tank landmines, as well as 267 unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process on September 19-24.

A total area of 457 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the statement said.

News.Az