Azerbaijan’s commando military unit holds training exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Land Forces Operations Commando military unit held training exercises in accordance with the combat training plan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The commandos worked out various methods of opening passages by crossing the obstacles, as well as moving in harsh climates and areas with sharp relief.

During the exercise, tactical activities were carried out to neutralize resisting imaginary enemy forces in the settlements.

The commandos successfully completed all the assigned tasks.

It should be noted that the main objective of the exercises is to further improve the combat capability of the Operations Commando units.

News.Az