Azerbaijan’s defence minister on visit to Belarus

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday arrived in Belarus for a visit, the Defense Ministry has told News.Az.

As part of the visit, Minister Hasanov is scheduled to participate in a military parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from German-fascist invaders and Independence Day, as well as the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).The Azerbaijani defense minister’s visit to Belarus will continue until July 3.

