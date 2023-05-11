Azerbaijan’s defense minister embarks on visit to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday embarked on a visit to Konya, Türkiye to watch the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Exercises at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the visit, Colonel General Hasanov will participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day to be held as part of the international exercises.

It should be noted that the exercises, with the involvement of a group of military personnel and Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force, are held with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the United Kingdom.

The delegations from the US, Australia, Ethiopia, Morocco, France, Georgia, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Libya, Malaysia and the Kingdom of Jordan participate as observers in the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises.

