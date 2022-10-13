Azerbaijan`s defense minister got acquainted with young officers’ training process (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry have visited the Garaheybat Training Center, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

The defense minister inquired about the progress of the training process of the listeners of the Azerbaijan Army Training and Educational Center’s “Officer course” in the tank training area.

It was reported that on the basis of the experience gained during modern combat operations, listeners work out methods for the effective use of tanks and combat vehicles in human settlements.

Then the minister inspected the simulation center, where fire control training is conducted with the use of modern technologies. Servicemen demonstrated practical shooting using mortar pieces.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived at the shooting range in the territory of the training center and observed servicemen fulfilling shooting exercises using small arms and grenade launchers.

A classroom designed for training on driving and shooting simulators to improve servicemen’s skills in driving various combat vehicles and shooting from them was inspected.

The minister of defense, who visited the computer-supported shooting range provided with special technical equipment, was reported that listeners are taught correct aiming and shooting techniques on virtual simulators.

Then, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov viewed the combat vehicles and artillery pieces classroom. It was emphasized that the tactical and technical characteristics of various types of artillery pieces, as well as the rules for their use, are taught here.

The minister of defense was reported that at the training center, the qualified specialists take into consideration the experience gained in the Patriotic War and recent modern combat operations during the educational process in order to improve servicemen’s combat training and tactical-special skills.

Then the minister met with the course participants and inquired about their concerns, as well as spoke about the work done as a result of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, especially in the field of military education under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave his recommendations to listeners on constantly improving knowledge and skills, as well as becoming professional officers. The minister wished them to be steadfast and courageous in their military service for the future of Azerbaijan, as well as further improvement of the defense capability of the Azerbaijan Army and statehood.

In the end, the minister of defense gave specific instructions to the leadership of the National Defense University on more qualitative organization and conduct of lessons.

News.Az