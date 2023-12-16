Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosts meeting with military attachés on results of 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting on the results of 2023 was held with the foreign countries’ military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense on Saturday, the Ministry told News.az.

The meeting discussed the work done in Azerbaijan during 2023 as part of military cooperation. The military attachés were provided with detailed information on the activities, including prospective plans to be implemented in this sphere in the upcoming year.

The questions of military attachés were answered at the meeting.

News.Az